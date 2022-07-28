UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

By WAM Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:49 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Pedro Castillo of Peru on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on July 28.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to President Castillo and to Prime Minister Aníbal Torres Vásquez, on the occasion.

