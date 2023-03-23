UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani president on National Day

The warm wishes were also extended to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

By WAM Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:54 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of the country's National Day, which is known as "Pakistan Day".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.

