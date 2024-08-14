UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President, PM Sharif on 77th Independence Day

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM

UAE's leaders have congratulated Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari on the ocassion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

The President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to the country's president.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his congratulatory message to the people of Pakistan on the occasion.

"I extend my warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of its 77th Independence Day. As Pakistan continues its journey towards progress and stability, the UAE reiterates its steadfast commitment to strengthening our collaboration, exploring new opportunities for growth, and working together to build a future of prosperity and success. Happy Independence Day to our Pakistani friends," the leader wrote in a post on X.

