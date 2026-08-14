UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on Independence Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.

With a population of over 1.5 million, Pakistanis are the second largest expat group in the UAE after Indians.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi invited members of the community to join a flag hoisting event on August 14 to celebrate their Independence Day.

Pakistan marks its Independence Day on August 14 to commemorate the day when the country achieved independence from the United Kingdom and was declared a sovereign state.