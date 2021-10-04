UAE leaders congratulate newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Fumio Kishida after he was elected as the Prime Minister of Japan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the new Prime Minister of Japan.
UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE12 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE15 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE15 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE16 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE16 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE16 hours ago