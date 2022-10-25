UAE leaders congratulate UK's new PM Rishi Sunak

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss

By WAM Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 5:01 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 5:08 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to Rishi Sunak on the occasion of his election as the UK's new Prime Minister.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar message of congratulations to Sunak.

King Charles on Tuesday appointed new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss.

Photographs distributed by Buckingham Palace showed Charles shaking Sunak's hand as he appointed him to become Britain's first prime minister of colour and the youngest in two centuries.

