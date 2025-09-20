UAE leaders congratulate Nepal President, PM on Constitution Day

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Paudel and to Prime Minister Sushila Karki.