UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia's National Day

On the occasion of Saudi Arabia's 95th National Day, UAE leaders came together to congratulate the leadership of the neighbouring nation.

On Tuesday, The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent congratulatory cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Aside from sending across the congratulatory cable, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his social media platforms to wish the leadership of Saudi Arabia. He congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the joyous occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a heartfelt message, he said, "Our brotherhood and love unite us... and the joy in their glorious days... We ask God to perpetuate the glory and majesty of the Kingdom... and to preserve its stability and perpetuate its prosperity."

Jaw-dropping celebrations

The Kingdom is gearing up for a breathtaking celebration, featuring jaw-dropping aerial stunts, naval displays, and glittering fireworks, which will treat both residents and visitors.

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), chaired by Turki Al Sheikh, is behind the spectacular lineup, which will take place across all regions. Under the slogan 'Our pride is in our nature', cities will come alive with aerobatic aircraft painting the skies in vibrant colours, while the seas will host naval demonstrations featuring frigates and patrol boats.

Adding to the spectacle, a grand land parade will showcase military vehicles, equipment, and a marching band, combining pageantry with patriotic pride.