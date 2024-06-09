UAE leaders congratulate King Abdullah of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

Temperatures will range between 41ºC and 43ºC during the day, and 26ºC and 29ºC at night
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to King Abdullah.
