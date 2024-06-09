E-Paper

UAE leaders congratulate King Abdullah of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a cable of congratulations to the Jordanian ruler

By WAM

King of Jordan Abdullah II. Photo: Reuters file
Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 8:53 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to King Abdullah.

