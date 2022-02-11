UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Islamic Revolution Day anniversary

By WAM Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 2:45 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, on the occasion of his country's Islamic Revolution Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Iranian President on the occasion.

