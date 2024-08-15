UAE leaders congratulate Indian President, PM Modi on Independence Day

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM

The UAE's rulers have congratulated India's leaders and its people on the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu of India.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Indian president and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed also took to X to congratulate the nation and its leaders.

"Today, India proudly marks its 78th Independence Day, a testament to the nation's incredible developmental journey. As we celebrate this significant milestone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and to the Indian people.

"The UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing our friendship, advancing our bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of our enduring partnership. Wishing our Indian friends a joyous Independence Day," added the Ruler.