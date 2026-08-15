UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on 80th Independence Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Droupadi Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, having gained freedom from the British rule in 1947.

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The Indian community in the UAE, estimated at over four million people, is among the largest expatriate populations in the region.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and at the consulate in Dubai on Saturday mornng

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE to meet Sheikh Mohamed in May 2026, as part of his first stop on a 5-state trip. He was received at the airport by the UAE President and accorded a ceremonial welcome, highlighting the strength of the India-UAE relationship.