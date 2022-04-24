UAE leaders congratulate France's Macron on re-election

Shoppers spending Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls will be eligible to enter a raffle draw
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election win as President of France.
Sheikh Khalifa wished Macron continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity for the people of France, stressing the UAE’s keenness to continue developing relations between the two countries in various fields for the common good and interest of their peoples.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages of congratulations to Macron.
ALSO READ:
Shoppers spending Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls will be eligible to enter a raffle draw
UAE1 day ago
A passenger had forgotten it in Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef's car
UAE1 day ago
The satellite is the most advanced one in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery
UAE2 days ago
The British national plans to spend the prize money on his honeymoon
UAE2 days ago
Country expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims
UAE2 days ago
Al Dhafra Region will host the fifth edition of the Historic Dalma Sailing Festival’s 60ft Dhow Race
UAE2 days ago
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's promotion will run until April 30
UAE2 days ago