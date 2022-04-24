UAE leaders congratulate France's Macron on re-election

Sheikh Khalifa wishes the French president continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity for his country's citizens

By Wam Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:38 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:39 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election win as President of France.

Sheikh Khalifa wished Macron continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity for the people of France, stressing the UAE’s keenness to continue developing relations between the two countries in various fields for the common good and interest of their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages of congratulations to Macron.

