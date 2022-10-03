UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on second anniversary of his accession to power

This is in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait on the second anniversary of his accession to power.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion.
ALSO READ:
This is in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided
Officers, government department employees and residents in the country often go beyond the call of duty to help out animals in distress
Project to be developed in 3 phases - infrastructure development, site coordination , placement of art installations - after master plan approval
Khaleej Times speaks to three entrepreneurs who are now giving back to the society that made them who they are
People say they plan to go to the office and opt for other outdoor activities more often now as compared to July
Three expats from Nepal, India, and the Philippines also shared Dh300,000 among them
74 of the trainees are from the Emirates, the rest are from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco
The short story collection highlights the importance of preserving both native species and national, cultural heritage