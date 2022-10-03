UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on second anniversary of his accession to power

President, VP extend their warm wishes on the occasion

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 12:44 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait on the second anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion.

ALSO READ: