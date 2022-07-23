UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Revolution anniversary

It commemorates the military coup of July 23, 1952

By Wam Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 12:56 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on the anniversary of the 23rd of July Revolution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent two similar congratulatory messages to President El Sisi and to the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

Revolution Day, celebrated every year in Egypt, commemorates the military coup of July 23, 1952 led by a group called the Free Officers, led by Gen. Muḥammad Naguib. The coup led to the end of King Farouk's reign, and the establishment of an independent democratic republic.

