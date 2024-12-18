UAE leaders congratulate Bahrain King on accession anniversary

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed (left) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Photo: File

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Hamad.