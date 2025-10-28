  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

Dubai's Ruler along with the Chairman of the Presidential Court also sent similar messages to the king

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 9:31 AM

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

Watch: Dubai launches drone delivery route through Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque

‘Emirates Loves India’ gates close early due to safety concerns; organisers issue apology

The UAE's leaders offered condolences to Saudi's King on the passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, October 28.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Saudi King.

