UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of mother of Prince Hamoud

The Saudi Royal Court had issued a statement announcing the passing of the mother of Prince Hamoud bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 7 Aug 2026, 1:59 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of the mother of Prince Hamoud bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

Recommended For You

Houthis claim attack on 2 Saudi oil tankers; Iran says agreed on new route with Oman

Houthis claim attack on 2 Saudi oil tankers; Iran says agreed on new route with Oman

Dubai to introduce new rental index for shared housing units

Dubai to introduce new rental index for shared housing units

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 460 grams of gold, melted and hidden in bag

Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 460 grams of gold, melted and hidden in bag

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Saudi Royal Court had issued a statement announcing the passing of the mother of Prince Hamoud bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on August 4.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran-backed Houthis kill dozens of Yemeni govt troops in attacks on military camps

2

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

3

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan expected to sign defence pact on Friday

4

Houthis claim attack on 2 Saudi oil tankers; Iran says agreed on new route with Oman

5

Dubai to introduce new rental index for shared housing units