UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of mother of Prince Hamoud

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of the mother of Prince Hamoud bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

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The Saudi Royal Court had issued a statement announcing the passing of the mother of Prince Hamoud bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on August 4.