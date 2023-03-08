UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

President and VP express their sincere condolences

By Wam Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 10:14 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the death of Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al Busaidi, former Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs of Oman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to the Sultan of Oman.