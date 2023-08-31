UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders condole South African president over victims of building fire

A fire that engulfed a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing killed more than 70 people including children

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg. — AP
Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg. — AP

By Wam

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the victims of the building fire that resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Ramaphosa.

A fire that engulfed a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing killed more than 70 people including children in central Johannesburg overnight, the South African city's emergency services said on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Another 52 were injured in what was on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.


More news from UAE