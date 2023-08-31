UAE leaders condole South African president over victims of building fire

This display change is usually done on special occasions, either to raise awareness or mark a significant event
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the victims of the building fire that resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Ramaphosa.
A fire that engulfed a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing killed more than 70 people including children in central Johannesburg overnight, the South African city's emergency services said on Thursday.
Another 52 were injured in what was on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.
