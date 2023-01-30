UAE leaders condole Saudi King over passing of Prince Abdulelah bin Saud

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be performed tomorrow in Riyadh

File photo

By WAM Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 3:40 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulelah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message expressing his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

