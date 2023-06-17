UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister's passing

Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matrooshi will graduate from the Nasa Astronaut Programme in early 2024
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, sent a message of condolence to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy over the passing of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Mattarella, and to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.
Berlusconi, who was 86, had been suffering from leukaemia "for some time" and had recently developed a lung infection before his passing.
