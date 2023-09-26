UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

The UAE President and Vice-Presidents sent their messages to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

By Wam Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 12:05 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent his condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.

ALSO READ: