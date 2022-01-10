UAE leaders condole Israeli President on death of his mother

The Ruler of Dubai and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi each sent messages

By WAM Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 7:04 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 7:53 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, on the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Herzog.

