UAE leaders condole Israeli President on death of his mother

The Crown Prince shared a photo and video of the aquatic mammal
UAE23 hours ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, on the death of his mother.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Herzog.
ALSO READ:
The Crown Prince shared a photo and video of the aquatic mammal
UAE23 hours ago
There were 58 requests for registration to care and rehabilitation centres last year compared to 84 requests in 2020
UAE1 day ago
The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
UAE1 day ago
The 13-minute movie chronicles the march of the Union
UAE2 days ago
AboFlah will raise funds to bring warmth to 100,000 refugee families in Africa and the Middle East this winter
UAE2 days ago
Phone scams are among the most serious threats facing customers
UAE2 days ago
The Dubai Ruler shared an inspiring snippet from his younger years
UAE2 days ago
From donating to charity to helping their loved ones build houses, here's how the millionaires of 2021 are doing
UAE2 days ago