UAE leaders condole Greek President on death of former head of state Karolos Papoulias

The Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on the death of former Greek President Karolos Papoulias.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to President Katerina.
Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.
UAE1 day ago
UAE1 day ago
UAE1 day ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago