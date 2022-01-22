UAE

UAE leaders condole Brazilian president on death of his mother

The UAE President, Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince sent condolence messages

By Wam

Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 1:39 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, on the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bolsonaro.

