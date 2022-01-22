UAE leaders condole Brazilian president on death of his mother

Another winner, Francois, won twice in the grand draw, taking home a total of Dh55,554
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, on the death of his mother.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bolsonaro.
ALSO READ:
Another winner, Francois, won twice in the grand draw, taking home a total of Dh55,554
UAE1 day ago
Used garments will be picked up free of charge and recycled or resold
UAE1 day ago
India's Ambassador to the UAE had said that the embassy was working with the Punjab government for local support
UAE1 day ago
Naftali Bennett offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohammed over the victims of the attacks
UAE1 day ago
The Indian envoy to the UAE said their remains would reach Amritsar on Friday morning
UAE1 day ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE1 day ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE1 day ago
Millions of families and children in Afghanistan lack proper shelter or warm clothes to survive the bitter cold
UAE1 day ago