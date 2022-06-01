UAE law: E-cigarette smoking not allowed in offices, closed spaces

Sixteen-year-old Sabeel Basheer created a bus safety system after friend’s tragic death
UAE1 day ago
Smoking e-cigarettes is prohibited inside offices and closed spaces across the UAE, the health ministry has confirmed. The use of e-cigarettes is subject to the federal law on tobacco control.
According to the UAE government website, the federal law also forbids and penalises:
This came as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) highlighted the dangers of consuming tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. The message was issued as the ministry observed the World No Tobacco Day that is marked around the globe on May 31.
The MoHAP said it has collaborated with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to block websites that advertise and promote electronic tobacco products.
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report last year said consumption of e-cigarettes is on the rise and these products have been marketed to children and adolescents by tobacco companies, using thousands of appealing flavours and misleading claims. The WHO said children who use these products are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future.
UAE-based doctors had said that e-cigarettes would create a whole new generation of smokers.
Meanwhile, citing the National Health Survey, the ministry said the prevalence of adult tobacco smoking has declined from 11.1 per cent in 2010 to 9.1 per cent in 2018.
The latest edition of the Tobacco Atlas suggests that the UAE has among the lowest cigarette consumption rates. A graphic shared as part of the report shows that an adult smoker consumes 438 cigarettes a year in the country.
ALSO READ:
Sixteen-year-old Sabeel Basheer created a bus safety system after friend’s tragic death
UAE1 day ago
Plastic grocery bags to be banned starting June 1
UAE1 day ago
Orna Barbivay believes it will help build lasting business partnerships for a better future
UAE1 day ago
They heard screams for help coming in faintly over the engine noise of their boat
UAE1 day ago
The Emirate has seen over 50,000 transactions in the last year
UAE1 day ago
Mubadala Health signs agreement with Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority
UAE1 day ago
Bilateral trade has risen to $23 billion
UAE1 day ago
More than 50 million adolescents around the world smoke
UAE2 days ago