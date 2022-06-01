UAE law: E-cigarette smoking not allowed in offices, closed spaces

Ministry has also blocked websites that advertise and promote electronic tobacco products

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 6:17 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 6:54 PM

Smoking e-cigarettes is prohibited inside offices and closed spaces across the UAE, the health ministry has confirmed. The use of e-cigarettes is subject to the federal law on tobacco control.

According to the UAE government website, the federal law also forbids and penalises:

The sale of tobacco products to those under 18

Smoking in private cars when a child under the age of 12 is present

Smoking in houses of worship, educational institutions (such as universities and schools), health and sports facilities

Automatic vending equipment and devices for tobacco distribution inside the country

Tobacco advertisement

This came as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) highlighted the dangers of consuming tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. The message was issued as the ministry observed the World No Tobacco Day that is marked around the globe on May 31.

The MoHAP said it has collaborated with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to block websites that advertise and promote electronic tobacco products.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report last year said consumption of e-cigarettes is on the rise and these products have been marketed to children and adolescents by tobacco companies, using thousands of appealing flavours and misleading claims. The WHO said children who use these products are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future.

UAE-based doctors had said that e-cigarettes would create a whole new generation of smokers.

Meanwhile, citing the National Health Survey, the ministry said the prevalence of adult tobacco smoking has declined from 11.1 per cent in 2010 to 9.1 per cent in 2018.

The latest edition of the Tobacco Atlas suggests that the UAE has among the lowest cigarette consumption rates. A graphic shared as part of the report shows that an adult smoker consumes 438 cigarettes a year in the country.

ALSO READ: