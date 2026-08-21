UAE launches unified guide for designing government services powered by Agentic AI

The UAE has launched a unified guide for designing government services powered by agentic artificial intelligence. It was launched by the National Committee for Agentic Artificial Intelligence during a specialized workshop attended by officials and government services and AI teams from ministries and federal entities.

The step marks a fundamental shift in the way services are delivered, from a customer who searches, submits, and follows up on their own to an intelligent assistant that understands their request and completes it entirely on their behalf.

The guide sets unified principles, including not repeatedly requesting information that has already been provided, keeping the customer informed of every step, and ensuring privacy and security.

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A mechanism for exceptional cases includes a smooth transition to a specialized employee when needed without requiring the customer to explain their request again, the statement said.

The guide also covers unified payment processes, clarity of the final outcome, and enabling the customer to object or make corrections.

What are the changes?

During the workshop, Mohammed Rashid bin Talia, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange and Head of the Government Services Track in the Artificial Assistive Intelligence Project, reviewed the most important changes that artificial agentic intelligence will bring to the customer experience, and the principles of designing government services according to the new approach.

He explained that in the current method, the customer bears the responsibility of searching for the service, knowing the responsible party, understanding the requirements, providing information and documents, and following up on procedures until the transaction is completed. In the new method, the customer only needs to speak, and then the assistant will understand the request, determine the steps, implement them, and coordinate with the relevant authorities on his behalf.

He said that the customer does not want a series of procedures, but rather a result. Therefore, we do not measure the success of the AI ​​assistant by the number of messages it exchanges with the customer, but rather by its ability to accomplish the service and reach what it wants. He explained that the real transformation does not lie in changing the way of talking with the government only, but in transferring the burden of implementing the service from the customer to the government.

He added that true artificial intelligence assistance understands what the customer wants, uses the information available to the government, plans to complete the request, implements the steps on its own, coordinates between entities, and deals with exceptional cases, leading to a clear and complete result.

The guide provides an integrated framework for designing customer experiences with AI assistance, based on principles and standards that ensure the building of a cohesive government experience, starting with understanding the customer’s needs and ending only with achieving what they want.

The principles include enabling the customer to express their need easily and clearly, understanding what they mean before starting procedures, and utilizing data available to the government so that they are not required to provide information or documents that they have already submitted to any government agency.

It also includes explaining the steps of completion to the customer, obtaining their approval before taking any action, implementing the service through government systems, following up on the request until its completion, and keeping the customer informed of what has been accomplished and what requires their intervention, while ensuring a secure experience that preserves their privacy.

The guide also addresses how to deal with exceptional cases or technical malfunctions, and ensure a smooth transition to a competent employee when needed, while conveying all the details of the request and the completed steps, so that the customer does not have to explain their request again.