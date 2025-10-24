UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

The new programme gives individual investors access to government financial instruments
UAE's Ministry of Finance launched the “Retail Sukuk” initiative, which enables citizens and residents to invest in government-backed Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk).
Through this initiative, the country seeks to promoting a culture of saving, and enhance individual participation in economic growth and provide a direct opportunity to contribute to the UAE’s national development journey.