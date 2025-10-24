  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

The new programme gives individual investors access to government financial instruments

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 1:42 PM

Top Stories

Dubai teen's body to be repatriated to Kerala after police confirms cardiac arrest

Dubai teen's body to be repatriated to Kerala after police confirms cardiac arrest

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

UAE's Ministry of Finance launched the “Retail Sukuk” initiative, which enables citizens and residents to invest in government-backed Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk).

The new programme gives individual investors access to government financial instruments.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Look: Global Village mascots hand out freebies, gift boxes to passengers at DXB

thumb-image

Dubai school postpones events after sudden death of former student

thumb-image

UAE duo make strong start at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club

thumb-image

Identifying new growth engines in the evolving global economy

thumb-image

Indian advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away

 

Through this initiative, the country seeks to promoting a culture of saving, and enhance individual participation in economic growth and provide a direct opportunity to contribute to the UAE’s national development journey.