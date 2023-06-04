UAE launches new campaign to highlight sustainability stories, urges residents to join movement

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 4:41 PM

The UAE has launched a new campaign to highlight success stories in sustainability. This is in a bid to get more people to contribute to the country’s efforts in climate action.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee Responsible for Overseeing Preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), launched the National Sustainability Campaign to raise awareness about sustainability initiatives and projects in the country.

The move aims to encourage members of the local community to engage with and support climate action-related strategies. UAE is hoping that the more people join in the initiative, it will generate a positive impact and create an environmentally aware community.

It was in October 2021 that the UAE announced its ambitious action of attempting to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the country the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation to do so. The UAE has committed to invest US $50 billion to scale up climate action in the next 10 years.

Welcome move

Meanwhile, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, welcomed the campaign and said the move highlights UAE’s commitment to galvanizing local and community efforts.

According to her, it will promote positive behaviour. "The National Sustainability Campaign will play a significant role in raising awareness in society and among different partners about the UAE’s efforts in local climate action,” she said.

She also added that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will coordinate with different partners, including federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector companies, to achieve targets. “Our aim is to showcase the UAE’s efforts, projects, and initiatives that underline our country’s commitment to meet its climate obligations and achieve Net Zero by 2050," she said.

The UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels.

Campaign

The campaign website sustainableuae.ae highlights national initiatives and success stories in sustainability. It builds on decades of progress the UAE has made starting from the approach and legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the field of sustainability.

UAE is now taking collective action towards a sustainable future through a multitude of initiatives and achievements across a broad range of areas, from achieving net zero, to conservation efforts on land and at sea.

