UAE launches first regulated lottery draw; Dh100-million grand prize announced

The UAE’s first and only regulated lottery operation has been officially launched. Featuring a ‘Lucky Day’ grand prize of Dh100 million, the inaugural live draw is scheduled for December 14.

The UAE Lottery is managed by The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

Tickets are now available for purchase on The UAE Lottery’s website. In addition to the Dh100-million grand prize, seven ‘Lucky Chance IDs’ are “guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each. There is also an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh1 million.

The lottery introduces an “exciting range of games” for residents aged 18 and above in the UAE. It will leverage “advanced technology and the expertise of a team of global gaming experts” to provide a “safe, responsible, and regulatory-adherent lottery experience”.

Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC, said: “We aim to create exciting experiences while promoting responsible play. Following a rigorous GCGRA evaluation, our team remains committed ensuring that all operations meet global standards, guaranteeing fairness and transparency from the draw process to the selection of winners." ALSO READ: UAE gets first official lottery operator; residents wait for games without scam risks UAE grants first commercial gaming licence to Wynn Resorts