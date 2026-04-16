UAE launches Dh100 million fund to boost non-profit sector
It is aimed at transforming community initiatives into measurable, long-term impact
- PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 1:01 PM UPDATED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 1:02 PM
The UAE announced the launch of a Dh100 million Non-Profit Organisations Empowerment Fund on Thursday, aimed at transforming community initiatives into measurable, long-term impact.
Addressing a press conference, Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, highlighted a shift towards sustainable social development.
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Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had first announced the fund in October last year while unveiling a ‘Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem’ to reinforce the impact of volunteering and support non-profit organisations.
(More to follow)