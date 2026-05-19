UAE launches Dh1 billion space programme to boost sector research

Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum said the launch of the AED1 billion International Space Cooperation Programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing research and development in the space sector, localising advanced technologies and empowering Emirati talent.

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He said the space sector remains a strategic priority as the UAE builds a future economy driven by knowledge and innovation, while strengthening its position among the world’s leading nations in the field. Sheikh Hamdan also praised the country’s pioneering space achievements, expressing confidence in the ability of Emirati youth to turn ambition into accomplishments that contribute to a better future for humanity.