UAE launches Coder HQ with supercomputer to facilitate work; 6 more hubs coming soon

UAE1 day ago
The UAE government on Tuesday announced the launch of the Coders HQ in partnership with more than 40 companies in the UAE and worldwide.
The project, established in the Emirates Towers, was launched in a virtual ceremony organised by the National Programme for Coders, in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and representatives of partners in the project.
The Coders HQ features advanced technological infrastructure to facilitate coders’ work, and includes an events space, a supercomputer, and several workspaces.
Over the coming period, 6 new coders’ HQs will be inaugurated all around the UAE.
The Coders' HQ focuses on four main objectives, namely, assessing the skills of coders in the UAE, developing them, enabling continuous communication among coders in the UAE and abroad, and providing coders with the best opportunities to help them enhance the UAE's leadership in this field.
The Project also launched the "HQ hackathons" where winners will be eligible for prizes, the "HQ conferences" to attract mega international conferences specialised in coding to the UAE, the "HQ get inspired" to hold a series of inspiring sessions presented by CEOs and technical influencers, "HQ internship", to provide training opportunities for Emirati graduates in the digital companies, as well as "HQ 021", a joint project with the UAE National and Reserve Service Authority to develop the talents of national service coders and help them reach global levels.
UAE1 day ago
