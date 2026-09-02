UAE launches 32 AI Cabinet advisers to support government decision-making

The new system will work with ministers 24 hours a day to follow up on decisions and their implementation

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 2 Sept 2026, 8:01 PM
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday announced the launch and start of use of the 'Cabinet AI Advisor' system, a new step in developing government decision-making.

The new system will help accelerate the study of policies, projects, and initiatives, raising the quality of government outputs, the Dubai Ruler said after chairing the UAE Cabinet meeting.

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The system operates through 32 AI assistants specialized in analyzing policies, legislation, strategies, and systems, assessing their impact, reviewing global best practices, and providing recommendations. It will work with ministers 24 hours a day to follow up on decisions and their implementation.

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The initiative was launched as the UAE continues to expand the role of advanced AI in government operations, following earlier plans to deploy Agentic AI across a significant share of government sectors and services.

The latest measures build on the UAE's wider push to embed artificial intelligence across government operations, with the country already pursuing a major transformation towards AI-powered services and decision-making.

The new agentic AI system forms part of the UAE Government's direction to embed agentic AI in government work through its new operating model, and rests on core principles that safeguard the confidentiality of the matters presented and meet the cybersecurity standards adopted in the UAE.

The Cabinet also approved a system to issue decisions, within a governed framework, supported by agentic AI technologies and the Cabinet AI advisor, to ensure work continuity and a swift decision-making.

"Our goal is a more efficient government, and faster and more accurate decisions," Sheikh Mohammed said, stressing that the UAE Government's work and decision-making never stop.

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