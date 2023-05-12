UAE launches ‘Blue Pass’ for unified database of maritime companies

UAE is home to the greatest number of French businesses operating in the Middle East
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with Marihub, has launched the ‘Blue Pass’ transformational project to have a unified database of maritime companies and commercial ships operating in the ports and the territorial waters of the UAE.
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said: “The Blue Pass project will contribute to enhancing the UAE’s maritime reputation…We are keen to enhance the sustainability of the maritime sector and reward all companies and ships that adopt green practices, so that the project becomes an incentive for building a cleaner maritime sector.”
He noted: “The UAE has been a frontrunner in several global competitiveness indicators in the maritime sector. It ranks 3rd globally in the Bunker Supply Index, 5th as a key competitive maritime hub and 12th in the transport lines index.
Al Mazrouei added the partnership complements several initiatives that seek to increase the contribution of the maritime sector to the UAE's GDP, which is currently estimated at Dh90 billion annually.
Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The UAE Blue Pass project will enable our partners to access all maritime services through a unified digital portal and smart app, allowing ship operators and workers in maritime companies to obtain their needs seamlessly at the touch of a button."
