UAE launches long-range air ambulance to fly critical patients anywhere in the world

Critically ill patients can now be transported from the UAE to Europe, Asia, or beyond in a flying ICU. Response Plus Medical (RPM) has launched ICATT Response Plus, a global 'bed-to-bed' medical evacuation service operating out of Abu Dhabi.

It is backed by the UAE's first dedicated long-range air ambulance with a range of 7,400 kilometres. The service was launched at the Make it in the Emirates 2026 event in Abu Dhabi.

For the millions of residents and workers across the UAE, the launch offers a direct answer to one of the most pressing concerns during a medical crisis: how to reach specialist care abroad when there is no time to wait.

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Flying ICU with global reach

RPM's air evacuation teams have already logged 158 hours of chartered medical flight time, with additional patient transfers carried out on stretchers aboard commercial airlines.

At the centre of the expansion is the UAE's first dedicated Challenger 605 Air Ambulance a purpose-built flying intensive care unit capable of non-stop transcontinental flights, moving a critically ill patient from Abu Dhabi to Europe, Asia, or beyond without interruption to clinical care.

"For industries and employers across the UAE and the wider Gulf region, ensuring their people receive world-class critical care wherever they are no longer means navigating complex logistics or bearing the costs of arranging international medical transfers alone. Through ICATT RESPONSE PLUS, we have built that capability right here in Abu Dhabi," Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding said.

"This is not just a service; it is infrastructure that serves the Emirates and the region. Our teams have demonstrated this firsthand, maintaining rapid response and full operational readiness even during the recent period of regional uncertainty, ensuring that no incident goes without immediate medical attention. Abu Dhabi is now a true global aeromedical hub, and MIITE 2026 is the right platform to share that with the world. Every decision we make, from AI-driven dispatch to international expansion, comes back to one commitment: getting the right care to the right patient, faster," he added.

Built in the UAE, serving the world

On the ground, RPM's footprint is equally significant. The company operates more than 350 ambulances, staffs over 420 facilities across the UAE's most critical industrial sectors from oil and gas to construction and aviation and employs a workforce of more than 3,000 medical professionals. Each year, RPM supports over 600 events and conducts more than 1,000 helicopter transfers.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a growing role in how RPM operates. Smart dispatch systems, real-time fleet tracking, and predictive occupational health analytics are reducing response times and helping identify risks before they escalate.

Founded in the UAE and now active across Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Norway, and The Bahamas, RPM's global expansion reflects the country's broader ambition to export its model of healthcare excellence.

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, now in its fifth year, runs from May 4–7 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The exhibition brings together over 1,000 exhibitors across 88,000 square metres, aligned with the UAE's national industrial strategy and its vision to strengthen local manufacturing and drive economic diversification.

The announcement, made at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), marks a significant shift in the UAE's aeromedical capabilities and positions Abu Dhabi as a global reference point for emergency medical evacuation.