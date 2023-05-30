UAE launches AI chatbot 'U-Ask' in Arabic, English

By WAM Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 8:20 PM Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 8:22 PM

The "U-Ask" platform, a unified AI-powered chatbot for government services, is now available on the official portal of the UAE Government.

Using generative AI technology, the platform allows users to access information about government services in one place in both Arabic and English, including service requirements, relevant information based on their preferences, and direct links for applications.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, said the platform would enable the Committee to achieve its goal of advancing the government's digital efforts, integrating and coordinating its projects, and improving the efficiency of its systems.

Al Roumi added that the UAE Government's digital system is constantly being improved by the committee, which involves upgrading relevant infrastructure and systems in line with its pledge to offer streamlined services that meet people's needs.

Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services for the UAE Government, said users could easily and flexibly access government services through the chatbot platform.

The UAE Government aims to provide a smoother, simpler user experience, he added, noting that government services in the UAE serve different groups and sectors both inside and outside the country, and this 24/7 information and support service is a new step for the UAE's global leadership in providing the best government services.

The platform was designed to address a wide range of inquiries and requests, from simple information to more complex service inquiries. It also provides comprehensive answers, including basic information and available ways to apply for services.

The platform was developed in partnership with Microsoft and PwC Middle East and can provide personalised recommendations and suggestions based on users' preferences and previous interactions.

