The UAE government has unveiled a new look for its public services, led by Mira, an AI-powered personal assistant. It is designed to understand residents’ needs and carry out transactions on their behalf.

Mira will be available to the public from March 2027. It will start with the services that matter most to citizens and residents. Officials said all government services will be on the platform before the end of 2027.

The announcement was made in 'The New Vision and Approach to Delivering Government Services in the UAE' event at Expo City Dubai on Monday.

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A vision three decades in the making

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the story of improving government services did not begin with the launch. “The story is more than 30 years old,” he said. “It is the story of a leader whose main concern was making people’s lives easier. That leader is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Al Gergawi said that he had been 'fortunate, for more than 30 years, to follow Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, vision and passion up close.'

“Sheikh Mohammed gave us a direction and a vision,” Al Gergawi said. “There is sight, and there is insight. Today, the insight he set out 13 years ago is becoming reality.”

Al Gergawi recalled the main stages of that journey:

• The 1970s: Government services in their earliest form.

• The 1980s and 1990s: Sheikh Mohammed visited government offices and told them to remove the barrier between employees and the public. At one point he ordered that the doors of officials in charge of services be removed.

• The 1990s: The Dubai Ruler launched government excellence programmes focused on services, “because citizens judge a government’s efficiency through its services”.

• 2000: He held up his phone and asked for all transactions and services to be available by phone.

“Today we reach a new stage in government services that Sheikh Mohammed foresaw,” Al Gergawi said.

Half of government work will run on agentic AI within 2 years

Mira is the first product of the National Committee for Agentic AI. The committee was formed on the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is overseen by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Its goal is to move 50 per cent of government sectors, services and operations to agentic AI within two years.

More than 1,000 federal government officials are working on the project.

How Mira is different

Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services, said Mira “breaks the language barrier” between people and government apps and systems.

“Customers can talk to Mira in their natural language. Mira understands the customer and knows their needs. It holds their information, their data and their official documents, and submits them on their behalf,” he said.

“Customers don’t need to provide them, and they don’t need to work out which entity to deal with or which service to apply for. Mira knows on their behalf and applies on their behalf proactively."

He said the first batch of services will cover essential, high-priority needs, including residency issuance, identity and passport services, and education and health services. The rest will be added in stages.

Ministers from the identity, education, human resources, industry and health sectors also showed how Mira will work in their areas during the launch.