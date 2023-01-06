UAE: Late social worker to be honoured with football tournament in his memory

Indian expat helped with the repatriation of hundreds of bodies

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 6:39 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 6:47 PM

The Indian Islamic Centre Abu Dhabi (IIC) and Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre Abu Dhabi (KMCC) will hold a 16-team community football tournament in memory of late social worker M.M. Nasar Kanhangad, who helped with the repatriation of hundreds of bodies.

Nasar, a socially active Abu Dhabi resident, passed away in his home state of Kerala in November 2021. Suffering from advanced stages of cancer, he underwent treatment at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi before returning home for advanced care.

Remembering the 47-year-old’s service, IIC president Bava Haji noted that Nasar’s passing away was untimely. “Nasar was an active participant in the general social cause. He was associated with almost all centres and organisations here. This tournament in his memory is the first of many initiatives planned by us,” Haji said during a press conference.

In 1993, Nasar landed in the UAE and assisted with transportation of mortal remains of Indians who died in the UAE to their home country. In 2018, he was officially tasked by the Indian Embassy to follow-up repatriation cases with the local authorities. Nasar served as relief and cultural secretary at IIC and a member of KMCC Kasaragod district.

Abdusalam T.K., general secretary, IIC, said that Nasar was very enthusiastic about sports and other activities in general.

“MM Nasar Memorial All India Sevens Football Tournament 2023 will be an ever rolling champions trophy. It will be held every year in his memory. This tournament will be held by the sports section of the centre,” he said.

Haneefa Padinharmoola, IIC sports secretary, noted that 16 teams have been selected from 40 registrations received for the tournament.

“The tournament will be held in league format on two grounds of Al Hudayriyat Island on Saturday. It will be played from 7pm to 2am. The first prize will be for 100,000 Indian rupees and there will be second, third and fourth prizes as well.”

KV Muhamed Kunhi, KMCC general secretary, pointed out that Nasar never said no to anyone seeking help. “His life was the truest form of selfless service.”