UAE: Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas from Dh5

Pamper your dad with these gifts and experiences on his special day

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 10:52 PM

With Father's Day just around the corner, here are some last-minute ideas that are budget-friendly or luxurious – depending on what you like.

Celebrated on June 21, the day commemorates fathers and their paternal love towards children.

Here's a list of gifts that you can still get!

1. Abra ride

Live in Dubai, but never tired of its scenic beauty? Try taking an abra. You can choose from a variety of options and experience Old Dubai or the newer developments in the city.

These rides start cost Dh5 and take you across several bodies of water. You can check an RTA map on the website or the S'hail app for routes and rates.

2. Cushions to show your love

Need something you can wrap and give – but on a budget?

Amazon UAE has several cushions that start from Dh12, which will display your love for your dad with wishes or quotes printed them.

3. Kitchen goodies

Is your dad an aspiring chef?

Why not gift him a set of knives? Starting from just Dh40 on Amazon – you can decide how much you want to spend and even get a luxurious one for over Dh5,000.

Or, you could even get him a set of cheese knives for those charcuterie board nights for just Dh18.

4. Grill Essentials Kit

If you're looking to invest a little more – your father can put his barbecuing skills to practice with a grill essentials kit.

This kit is from Crate and Barrel includes a black-handled tool set with a stainless steel turner, fork, and tongs, a copper mesh grill brush, and a convenient carrying case. This kit even includes an apron and a heat-resistant glove! This comes at a cost of Dh460.

5. Lego kit

Love building Lego? Get him a cool, Darth Vader Lego kit for just Dh349. You can relive your childhood days and build this iconic piece together.

6. Enjoy seafood together

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill JBR is offering a deal of Dh10 per oyster at their upcoming Shuck Fest.

Treat your father to some delicious oysters and make his day extra special. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the views of JBR while savouring the taste of oysters. To make reservations, call 04 457 6719.

7. Treat him to a chilled, free lassi

An Indian beverage made of yoghurt, is being given to fathers for free at this restaurant in JLT.

Dhaba Lane is offering fathers a free 'Giani Ki Lassi' after their meal in honour of fatherhood and paternal bonds. This offer is available from June 18 - June 21.

