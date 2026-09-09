UAE labour violations fall 15%; illegal hiring, unpaid salaries remain top offences

Labour violations at UAE private sector establishments fell 15 per cent in the first half of 2026, even as hiring workers without the required permits, failing to pay salaries through the Wage Protection System (WPS) and submitting incorrect data or documents remained among the most common breaches detected during inspections.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) stressed that private sector establishments must secure all necessary permits and approvals before recruiting or employing workers and ensure salaries are paid through the WPS within stipulated deadlines.

Employing a worker without the proper permit can attract fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million under the UAE Labour Law. The same penalty range applies to employers who bring workers into the country but fail to provide them with a job, or misuse work permits.

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Salary payments are also subject to rules that took effect on June 1 this year. Under the updated WPS, salaries for the previous month are due on the first day of each Gregorian month. Companies that fail to pay are sent alerts from the second day after the deadline, while the issuance of new work permits is suspended from the fifth day if wages remain unpaid.

Submitting incorrect documents can also affect an establishment's ability to obtain work permits. Official UAE government guidance states that Mohre may refuse to issue or renew, or may cancel, work permits if an establishment provides incorrect documents. The same action may be taken against companies that fail to comply with the WPS or other labour market regulatory systems.

The warning comes as Mohre reported a 15 per cent drop in the number of private sector establishments found violating labour market legislation during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

The number of cases referred to Public Prosecution also fell sharply, dropping 49 per cent to 490 from 962 during the same period in 2025. The ministry said this indicated a reduction in serious violations requiring referral to judicial authorities.

Mohre said its inspection teams conducted about 212,000 visits during the first six months of the year as part of a “smart monitoring system” designed to direct inspections towards high-risk establishments and activities.

The system uses artificial intelligence, data analytics and risk indicators to help inspectors identify priority establishments and cases, according to the ministry.

Mohre said it would continue strengthening its inspection and compliance systems and working with employers to promote preventive compliance with labour laws and support a safe, stable and competitive work environment.