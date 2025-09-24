UAE launches knowledge hub to boost agritech innovation and food security

In a bid to encourage more innovation in food production, UAE’s Ministry of Economy is partnering with various entities to invest in agriculture technology and farming. As part of this effort, the ministry has launched a Knowledge Hub to ensure the exchange of information.

“This is a platform that connects research institutions, the private sector and the industry so that they can work jointly together to start to create projects,” said Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Undersecretary of Policies and Economic Studies at the UAE Ministry of Economy. “So, we're trying to create all these joint projects that will help create more advancements in these specific sectors.”

As an example of the private and public sector working together to improve agricultural output, she cited projects in Sharjah that are producing wheat and dairy. “This will be replicated across the emirates, each with their different initiatives and unique circumstances,” she said.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the two-day UAE Future Food Forum which began in Dubai on Tuesday. At the event, thought leaders from across the world exchanged ideas on how to improve the functioning of UAE’s food cluster.

Several projects were also launched including the Global Buyers Programme, which facilitates international market access for UAE producers and a universal product catalogue for the UAE’s food and beverage sector. The joint project by GS1 Emirates Limited and UAE Food Cluster outlines a commitment to digitalise product data making sure the items are traceable, fraud can be prevented, and there is better management of parallel imports through validated product information at entry points.

Startups and SMEs

According to Maria, startups and SMEs are the “backbone of the UAE economy” and this was true in the F&B industry as well. “They are important because of the potential that they provide,” she said. “Because of their size, they're more flexible, there's more potential for growth and there's room for innovation.”

Speaking at the event, Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of the Emirates Growth Fund explained how the fund was raising a new generation of farmers and helping next-gen agriculture and food innovation. “Once a company has proven demand, the challenge shifts to scaling up as companies require capital,” she said.

“This is where the Emirates Growth Fund comes in with a Dh1 billion growth equity platform designed to turn promising UAE SMEs into future national champions.”

She said that the fund focuses on four critical sectors- food security, manufacturing, healthcare, and advanced technology. “We invest between 10 and 50 million dirhams in UAE-headquartered businesses that are generating over 10 million dirhams in revenue,” she said. “Through our networks, we open doors to markets and partnerships and connect them to the talent they need to build high-performing teams.”

She pointed out how UAE was reaping the benefits of focusing on agritech. “Bustanica, the world's largest indoor vertical farm, produces over a million kilograms of pesticide-free leafy greens annually, using 95 percent less water than traditional farming,” she said.

“In Sharjah, Sabah Sinabel wheat farms produce over 6,000 tons annually of some of the highest protein wheat strains in the world. Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a homegrown agritech pioneer, operates high-tech greenhouses across the UAE, capable of producing more than 12 million kilogrammes of fruits and vegetables every year.”