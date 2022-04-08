UAE: Kinder Surprise Uovo Maxi chocolate gets recalled from market

Belgian food control authorities and Ferrero are currently investigating the incident to update the list of affected products and countries

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) issued a decision to recall Kinder Surprise Uovo Maxi Chocolate 100g from the UAE market following the outbreak of salmonella in several European countries linked to the consumption of Kinder chocolate products.

The Ministry listed the two batches related to the incident and their expiry date in a circular issued to local food control authorities to ensure prompt removal of the affected products from retail outlets and destroying or returning them to the country of origin as needed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ferrero Group said it has voluntarily taken a decision to withdraw certain batches of Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g products manufactured in Belgium and which expire on October 1, 2022, from the UAE and Qatar markets as a precautionary measure.

The National Rapid Alert System for Food revealed that out of the wide range of Kinder products manufactured in eight factories and sold in the UAE, only two batches of Kinder Surprise Uovo Maxi Chocolate 100g sourced from one factory in Belgium are affected.

However, the Ministry will enforce tighter control measures on other products from Ferrero, the manufacturer of Kinder, that are traded in the UAE.

The System is run by MOCCAE in coordination with local food safety entities, including Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and municipal authorities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

Belgian food control authorities and Ferrero are currently investigating the incident to update the list of affected products and countries.

In the UAE, the relevant entities keep food safety in check using effective control systems to identify damaged, adulterated, and counterfeit foods that pose a risk to public health. The Ministry advises members of the community to seek information from reliable sources and contact local food control authorities in case they bought the product in question.

Ferrero exports its products to over 160 countries, and this incident is the first of its kind for the company.

