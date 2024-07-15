E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Kids to make, launch rocket at space summer camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For only Dh400, children can enjoy these exciting adventures for ten days

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM

Now that it's children's summer vacation from school, parents in the UAE are looking for fun, indoor activities that not only will keep the kids entertained and educated, but also protect them from the harmful effects of direct sunlight and soaring temperatures.

Summer camps are a popular feature in the UAE, with parents making sure that their children don't simply lounge around the house during the summer.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now, parents can register their children aged 8-12 years old for a space camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The camp will be on July 16 to July 26, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.


The children will be in for a treat as they participate in creative challenges such as making a space rocket, space communications systems, and a unique moonwalk experience. These activities are all connected to children museum’s latest exhibition, Picturing the Cosmos.

Parents can expect their children to be more focused, disciplined, and more creative through the following activities at the space camp:

  • Make a space rocket
  • Robotics challenge
  • Devise a celestial symphony
  • Dome stars challenge
  • Zero gravity manoeuvrers
  • Martian exploration
  • Space rocket alunch

For only Dh400, children can enjoy these exciting adventures for ten days.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE