UAE kids as young as 14 skip summer camps to learn swimming coaching skills

As UAE students look for productive ways to spend their school holidays, a growing number are stepping out of traditional summer camps and into swimming pools—not just to train, but to learn how to teach, rescue and respond in emergencies.

A few swimming academies are introducing structured programmes that allow teenagers to gain practical experience in coaching, first aid, and pool safety, helping them build confidence and workplace-ready skills while preparing for future qualifications.

At the forefront of this initiative is Urban Training Centre and Urban Swim Academy which has developed a pathway aimed at students aged 14 to 17. The programme is ideal for those seeking rewarding part-time work as swim lesson assistants, volunteering with swimming programmes for People of Determination, or planning to pursue full swim teacher training in the future. It also serves as a stepping stone towards the STA (Swim Teacher Association from UK) Level 2 Award in Teaching Swimming, available from age 16, and is well suited to Duke of Edinburgh participants looking to gain new skills and volunteer experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The course helps students build confidence, leadership abilities and basic lifesaving skills in an aquatic environment. Upon completion, participants receive an STA Aquatic Helper Certificate, an STA Level 2 Award in Safety Award for Teachers (valid worldwide for two years), and an ASHI First Aid Certificate (valid for two years in the UAE, USA and UK).

“We've taken that aquatic helper qualification, which is really for a teenager to be in the water with a qualified teacher helping out, getting some experience and communication skills, and we've coupled that together with a swim rescue course and a first aid qualification,” said Heidi Kurth, General Manager and Tutor, Urban Training Centre and Urban Swim Academy.

The week-long programme combines classroom learning with practical experience in the water, allowing participants to assist qualified instructors while learning about safety, communication and lesson delivery.

More than just swimming

While teenagers under 16 cannot yet obtain a full swim teacher qualification, the programme serves as a step towards professional certifications available later.

Kurth explained that participants gain exposure to teaching environments and develop skills that extend beyond swimming.

“This programme is really a stepping stone to experience in the water, to get some experience as a teacher so that when they then go for the full qualification, they've at least got some experience in the water and understanding how a lesson comes together,” she said.

Alongside swimming instruction, students complete pool rescue and first aid qualifications, enabling them to play a greater role around aquatic facilities under supervision.

The training is intentionally designed around school breaks, making it accessible during half-term and summer holidays. Teenagers spend several hours each day in structured learning sessions, while also completing shadow teaching and practical experience hours.

According to Kurth, students who progress through the assistant pathway often have a stronger foundation when pursuing professional certifications after turning 16.

“Obviously, for a teenager who's had a couple of years of experience prior to that in being a swim assistant, they will have a lot more levels to pass the test or the exam or the course. The swim coach fundamentals for teenagers is a weeklong programme, its half day for a full swim teacher qualification, including some components which are one which are done online prior to coming to the classroom.”

For some students, these qualifications can also support future university applications and employment opportunities.

“The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) lifeguard qualification, for example, carries UCAS points recognised by universities in the UK,” said, Laurence Arca Bathe, Managing Director of Urban Training Centre and Urban Swim Academy. “They do give you obviously a lot of experience, and then you’re stepping into university with a qualification and experience to then go on and earn money.”

Building confidence and responsibility

Although the initiative was launched only last year, organisers say interest has steadily grown.

“We qualified the first teens in the summer last year, and ever since we have had teenagers on just about every course that we've run,” Bathe said.

Among those who completed the programme is Bathe's own son, who later progressed to teaching younger children.

“He did that programme, and he's worked all year. So, this whole year 13 of school, he's worked every Saturday morning delivering lessons for us, and he's been really successful at it.”

The experience, she added, has had a positive impact not only on the teenage instructors but also on younger swimmers.

“I just think that the little kids that he's been teaching have loved having a young instructor. They see him in the water swimming as a squad swimmer, and I think they really look up to him.”

Academy leaders say prior swimming experience is not formally required for some teaching qualifications, but strong swimming ability significantly improves a student's chances of success.

“The qualification doesn't require one to have swimming experience but statistically, if one wants to succeed at the qualification, he/she really has been taught how to swim. One needs to understand the terminology. The person needs to understand when somebody explains what the breaststroke kick is. You need to make yourself to be able to teach it properly,” added Bathe.

For lifeguarding qualifications, however, strict swimming benchmarks apply, including timed distance swims and endurance assessments.

Working with schools

Meanwhile, the academy works with several schools across Dubai, including Jebel Ali School, Dubai British School Mira, Dwight School Dubai and Greenfield International School, among others, delivering programmes either on school campuses or at dedicated training facilities.

Their team recently oversaw a first aid training initiative involving 24 Year 10 students at Safa Community School.

"We took 24 of their Year 10 students through their full first aid qualification, so it was part of their teenage enrichment programme, and it was a real success coming into the school," she said.

Beyond aquatic skills, educators believe the programmes help teenagers develop qualities that will benefit them throughout life.

For Kurth, the value of such programmes extends far beyond certificates.

“I think aside of the qualifications, it's things like communication skills and accountability, turning up and being prepared. Teaching teenagers those things are just as important as the life skills and qualifications they walk away with.”