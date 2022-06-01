UAE: Khalifa University engineering students present innovative projects

They had been working on prototypes related to health, energy, aerospace, civil infrastructure and more for the past year

Supplied photos

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 6:46 PM

Over 200 senior engineering students at Khalifa University showcased their final design research projects and prototypes at the university’s annual Innovation Day.

The students presented the innovation projects at the university campus to senior management, faculty, staff, other students, and industry representatives, while examiners evaluated and graded the prototypes.

The annual exhibition is an array of science, engineering and technology projects presented by students. On this day, the engineering students present their final design research projects and prototypes, which they have been working on for the past year or longer.

Students presented innovative projects related to human health, sustainable energy, aerospace advancements, civil infrastructure, and more.

Here are six of the projects presented by the students:

Hybrid Power Drone

Students Hessa Abdulla, Asia Alqaderi, Khoula Al Mujaini and Yusra Alblooshi from the Electrical Engineering Department designed and built this hybrid power drone from scratch to improve a drone that can fly for a long time without recharging the battery. In this project, the students analysed an efficient method to improve the endurance and achieve good performance of UAVs. They designed and implemented a hybrid power drone to prolong flying time, and thus enhance the use of UAVs. The system consists of a gasoline-electric generator and a battery management system (BMS). They are responsible for delivering the needed power to prolong the flying time and increase the payload. A robust controller will be added to suppress the generated disturbance.

Full-Scale Drinking Water Treatment System

This project was designed by students Mohammed Ba Abbad, Ahmed Alhammadi, Meera Harara, Mohammed Al-Marzooqi and Amal Alshamsi. The system incorporates a Modified Biosand Filter coupled with a solar system to function as a full-scale drinking water treatment system. The effluent water was tested physically, chemically and biological and the water is deemed drinakable as it adheres to the standards set forth by the World Heath Organisation. The aim of this project is to develop a low-cost drinking water treatment system to deliver drinkable water to undeveloped communities using groundwater sources.

Hybrid PV Piezoelectric floor surface for outdoor/Indoor application

Designed by electrical engineering students; Fatmah Alsalami, Maryam Al Dhanhari, Khalifa Al Marzouqi and Salem Al Shihi, the project targets designing a hybrid PV-Piezoelectric (PV-P) floor for energy harvesting in an efficient and cost-effective approach. The system deploys an efficient design as a second source of energy. This project can have a potential commercialized value. It aims to develop a prototype for a hybrid PV-Piezoelectric (PV-P) floor that will combine both energy harvesting systems into one to attain energy efficiency. The hybrid system will be able to generate power during medium to high traffic as well as low to no traffic, and under sun light conditions.

Smart meter monitoring system

The smart meter monitoring system project was designed by students Maytha Alafeefe, Reem Almazrouei, Hana Alhashmi, Batool Abuhlaiqa and Maymona Alshehhi. The system works by attaching the device to the existing traditional meter to automate the process. It takes the place of the meter reader, in which it takes the meter readings and sends them to the desired locations. The system aims to give a way of taking the meter readings that is time saving, cost effective, and also of high accuracy.

Performance Assessment of Geogrid-Reinforced Ballast Railway Tracks

Civil engineering students; Mariam Barakat, Fatima Almuharrami, Ghada Almahri, Ghalya Alshehhi and Taif Alhammadi developed the project with a goal to design a sustainable and cost-effective geogrid reinforced ballast for railway tracks. The goal was achieved through a comparative performance assessment of different combinations of geogrid and ballast materials in the laboratory setting and via numerical simulations. Two locally available geogrids, namely triaxial and biaxial geogrids, were tested for the evaluation of their mechanical characteristics. A tension test was performed on a string of geogrid at different temperatures. Before this, each geogrid was placed between ballast-sized aggregates and subjected to a pull-out test. Aggregates were sampled from local quarries and their overall gradation was optimized based on the European Standard EN13450.

Human Eye Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Measurement using sound waves

This project was designed by students Ahmed Almansoori, Ali A, Ali Alyammahi, Mahra Altamimi and Ayesha Alkhazraj. A Human Eye Intraocular Pressure (IOP) measurement experiment using sound waves is constructed to achieve the patient's design desires and provide a suitable solution for the issues they are facing. The problem is that in order to obtain the internal pressure of the eye by breaking the membrane surface first. This technique comes with some issues since it's unacceptable to endanger the eye and it takes a long process. As a solution, a method was developed to measure the internal pressure without any damage or harm. That will be done by implementing the Imbert-Fick Law, and measuring the pressure by emitting sound waves.