UAE: Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation sends 30 tonnes of emergency relief to flood-hit Sudan

Assistance comprised first-aid kits along with food supplies, such as rice, flour, sugar, powdered milk, tea and lentils

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 9:26 AM

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has dispatched an aircraft loaded with 30 tonnes of emergency relief — including 15 tonnes of essential food and medical supplies — to Sudan, in support of those affected by the floods that hit six states: River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

Sudanese Health Minister-designate Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, and Minister-Designate of Social Development of Sudan Ahmed Adam Bakheet, along with the members of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, welcomed the UAE delegation accompanying the relief aid, upon arrival.

According to a statement by the Foundation, the aid programme was focused on providing essential supplies to the affected people to help them cope with the dire conditions resulting from the floods.

The assistance comprised first-aid kits along with food supplies, such as rice, flour, sugar, powdered milk, tea and lentils. The aid programme comes as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership in consolidation of the long-standing ties between the two countries.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Sudanese Health Minister-designate Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said that the humanitarian aid is reflective of the generosity of the UAE leadership, government and people.

"The relief aid sent by the UAE will meet the needs of the Sudanese people for sheltering those affected by the floods, and for medications, including antibiotics, to chronic diseases in various Sudanese states," he explained.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership, government and people for standing by Sudan through the current dire humanitarian conditions.

For his part, the Sudanese Minister-Designate of Social Development said that the relief aid underscores the Emirates' solid humanitarian approach toward the Sudanese people under all circumstances.

"I highly appreciate the noble gesture by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for providing food and medical aid to our people," he added.

