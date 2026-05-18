Kanduras for Emiratis only on social media: Top UAE official explains reason behind move

A top UAE official has clarified the reasoning behind the recent policy that restricts the wearing of the Emirati national dress in social media content and advertisements to UAE citizens only. The move comes in response to growing public dissatisfaction over the misuse of the traditional attire by non-Emiratis in commercial promotions.

In a recent statement during a media briefing, Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, addressed the concerns directly. “Many of you were upset by the presence of advertisements presented by some wearing Emirati attire, especially in real estate advertising, and using broken, non-Emirati dialects,” he said.

“We have banned this now. The Emirati dress is exclusively for Emiratis in advertising” Dr Al Kaabi stated.

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He elaborated on the rationale, emphasising respect for all nationalities while protecting the local identity. “You are presenting content and you’re from another nationality, it’s fine to wear your clothes, we respect that, absolutely. But it is not acceptable to affect people’s feelings when the person presenting this content is wearing Emirati attire and he is not Emirati."

Dr Al Kaabi also highlighted specific scenarios that prompted the regulation, such as advertisements where individuals in traditional dress behave in ways that contradict local values. “The same goes for a person wearing traditional Emirati attire, entering a car showroom, and starting to play with money as if money is something available and accessible to him in a way that offends the Emirati identity. This is unacceptable,” he added.

The new policy

The policy started April last year at the Federal National Council (FNC) session, where members raised concerns about the rapid cultural changes and the proliferation of media platforms affecting the presentation of the Emirati identity.

During an FNC session, member Naema Al Sharhan pointed out the challenges, noting that while the Emirati dialect and local cultural symbols have gained prominence in daily marketing and entertainment, there are increasing signs of distortion in their presentation.

“We now observe signs of distortion in presenting these symbols in a superficial or incorrect manner, or as commercial products that do not represent the authenticity of our identity and do not reflect its historical and social depth,” she said.



In response to these concerns during the session, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office acknowledged past violations in conveying the UAE’s identity. He confirmed that action had been taken against entities that tarnished the nation’s reputation.

“A new policy was introduced stating that no one should speak about any project in the Emirati dialect unless they are Emirati and wearing the national attire, to ensure the correct identity is conveyed to the Emirati community,” he explained at the time.

He further emphasised that the regulation does not aim to limit the use of the dialect or dress, but rather seeks to frame their appearance within standards that preserve their cultural status. “Wearing the Emirati national dress is a declaration of pride, a message of pride in heritage, and a living embodiment of a nation that celebrates its authenticity while looking confidently towards the future,” he stated.

The new regulations stipulate that anyone wearing the Emirati national dress in advertisements must be an Emirati citizen, ensuring that the true image of authentic Emirati customs and traditions is accurately conveyed to the public.