From rock art to birdwatching: UAE's Kalba to get makeover with 3 projects

Kalba is getting a dramatic makeover, with three landmark projects reshaping its coast and mountains.

By the end of 2026, Kalba Beach will stretch 700 metres along the shoreline, a mix of sand, sea and social spaces. Visitors will find 11 cafés and restaurants lining the waterfront, kiosks selling local treats, and family-friendly zones with prayer rooms and indoor play areas.

Built to Blue Flag standards with eco-conscious materials, the beach promises clean waters and safe swimming. Wooden shade structures crafted in collaboration with correctional institutions will offer not just shelter from the sun, but a touch of local social innovation.

Inland, the Kalba Rock Art Centre is rising on a rocky hill near Al Hefaiyah Park, overlooking the Kalba Waterfront. Opening a window into thousands of years of history, the 3,574sqm centre will showcase one of the UAE’s largest rock-art sites.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026, it will feature more than 400 engravings on 150 rock outcrops, from Neolithic animals to Bronze Age riders and copper smelting scenes. These will be preserved and presented with the support of international experts and the Global Digital Heritage initiative. Visitors will enjoy interactive exhibits, a café and a gift shop, all framed by spectacular coastal views.

High in the mountains, Shurooq’s highly anticipated Nomad project will feature hiking and mountain-biking trails. Tucked into the rugged terrains, it will host 20 luxury trailers powered by solar energy, each with its own BBQ area.

Hiking and biking trails will weave through the terrain: 7.44km for hikers and 4.39km for bikers, offering everything from beginner-friendly routes to steep climbs for adventure seekers. Scheduled to open at the end of 2025, the project will offer rare birdwatching, stargazing and yoga sessions as part of the eco-luxury experience.

These projects are part of Shurooq’s strategic plan to diversify the local economy, create new job opportunities, and boost entrepreneurship.